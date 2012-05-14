ComixTalk for Monday, May 14, 2012

A slightly random post on what's what recently. I also posted a review of Spike and Diana Nock's Poorcraft over the weekend – be sure to check that out.

DIG THAT DIG DUG: I played the Dig Dug back in the day day so I read with some interest the massive tweetstorm about the webcomic drive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the game. All of it is organized by ShiftyLook, the Namco/Bandai portal of webcomics based on old video games. The list of creators in on this includes – among others – Brian Clevinger (Atomic Robo), Dean Haspiel (ShiftyLook’s The Five-Dimensional Adventures of Dirk Davies), Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik (Penny Arcade), Scott Kurtz (PVP), David Maliki (Wondermark), R. K. Milholland (Something Positive), Ryan North (Dinosaur Comics), Krishna Sadasivam (PC Weenies), Kris Staub (chainsawsuit), Zach Weiner (Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal) and Jim Zubkavich (ShiftyLook’s Wonder Momo, ShiftyLook’s Sky Kid).

LUCKY DUCKY!: Earlier this month Reuben Bolling announced a kind of "club/pledge drive" for his brilliant Tom the Dancing Bug comic. For $9.99 you get six months of inner access to the comics, including insight into the work process. What does it say about alternative weeklies in terms of comics though that one of their absolute superstars has to refocus even more on the web?

Let's Rock This Joint In The Old School Way: Have you all been following Ed Piskor's Hip Hop Family Tree over at BoingBoing? It's a super interesting, entertaining look at the origins of hip hop music. I also love the "family tree" icon Piskor uses to show the archives of the webcomic. The latest one is posted here.

COME ON FEEL THE HYPE: I really dig Zen Pencils – which presents inspiring and famous quotations in comic format. Really creative interpretations, more than solid artwork — I am pondering buying prints of almost half of his archives.

READING HABITS: Has anyone else tried these tools to open different tabs in your browser based on the day of the week? Seems pretty helpful actually and ripe for a webcomic-focused fork.